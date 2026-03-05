Previous
Waking up to sunshine…I’m off to buy a special book! by beverley365
Photo 1433

Waking up to sunshine…I’m off to buy a special book!

My favourite shop in Paris actually my favourite area too… it’s like stopping back in history…a special atmosphere of peace.

Although it was a quick walk…there’s always time to ‘stop & smell the roses’. & just simply take time to ‘look around’… take a photo or two…🤣. to just be.

As I walked past the Notre Dame I noticed a lot more scaffolding & cranes…work in progress.
beautiful to see… & fabulous artwork for sale.

Notre-Dame de Paris, meaning
"Our Lady of Paris",
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
