Photo 1433
Waking up to sunshine…I’m off to buy a special book!
My favourite shop in Paris actually my favourite area too… it’s like stopping back in history…a special atmosphere of peace.
Although it was a quick walk…there’s always time to ‘stop & smell the roses’. & just simply take time to ‘look around’… take a photo or two…🤣. to just be.
As I walked past the Notre Dame I noticed a lot more scaffolding & cranes…work in progress.
beautiful to see… & fabulous artwork for sale.
Notre-Dame de Paris, meaning
"Our Lady of Paris",
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
0
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
365
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th March 2026 1:16pm
