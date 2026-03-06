Louis Vuitton unique ‘Paris landmarks puffer jacket…

Something a little different… & interesting to see.



Fashion designer Virgil Abloh has made puffer jackets covered in Paris landmarks as part of the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter menswear ... fall-winter 2021 fashion show.



The jacket has the Notre-Dame cathedral on its front along with a red version of the Eiffel Tower, the Arch de Triumph and the Panthéon.

Le Grand Louvre pyramid…a section of the Centre Pompidou



I would have loved to see the real thing…

however I was mesmerised reading all about it & seeing the poster.



