Louis Vuitton unique ‘Paris landmarks puffer jacket… by beverley365
Louis Vuitton unique ‘Paris landmarks puffer jacket…

Something a little different… & interesting to see.

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh has made puffer jackets covered in Paris landmarks as part of the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter menswear ... fall-winter 2021 fashion show.

The jacket has the Notre-Dame cathedral on its front along with a red version of the Eiffel Tower, the Arch de Triumph and the Panthéon.
Le Grand Louvre pyramid…a section of the Centre Pompidou

I would have loved to see the real thing…
however I was mesmerised reading all about it & seeing the poster.

Beverley

Marloes ace
I just love all that creativity.
March 6th, 2026  
