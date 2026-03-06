Sign up
Previous
Photo 1434
Louis Vuitton unique ‘Paris landmarks puffer jacket…
Something a little different… & interesting to see.
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh has made puffer jackets covered in Paris landmarks as part of the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter menswear ... fall-winter 2021 fashion show.
The jacket has the Notre-Dame cathedral on its front along with a red version of the Eiffel Tower, the Arch de Triumph and the Panthéon.
Le Grand Louvre pyramid…a section of the Centre Pompidou
I would have loved to see the real thing…
however I was mesmerised reading all about it & seeing the poster.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Marloes
ace
I just love all that creativity.
March 6th, 2026
