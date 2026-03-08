Previous
A gentle stride heading towards the metro…

Moving on…. Heading towards the next exciting exhibition… whilst chilly the sun is shining…

I like this fascinating building & nice to see people going about their daily business…

It was the street lamp that I really really liked…
tall & proud… the first electric streetlights in Paris were installed in 1878.

Paris was dubbed "the City of Lights".
Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Diana ace
Such beautiful reflections and tones.
March 8th, 2026  
Wylie ace
beautiful reflections
March 8th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
March 8th, 2026  
