Photo 1436
A gentle stride heading towards the metro…
Moving on…. Heading towards the next exciting exhibition… whilst chilly the sun is shining…
I like this fascinating building & nice to see people going about their daily business…
It was the street lamp that I really really liked…
tall & proud… the first electric streetlights in Paris were installed in 1878.
Paris was dubbed "the City of Lights".
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2388
photos
147
followers
114
following
393% complete
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such beautiful reflections and tones.
March 8th, 2026
Wylie
ace
beautiful reflections
March 8th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture
March 8th, 2026
