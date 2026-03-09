On & off the metro… a surprisingly quiet Saturday

Striding across the zebra crossing…looking right at a favourite sight…. Oodles of happy tourists.



A few facts of interest:



The Arc de Triomphe was commissioned by Napoleon, but he never saw it!



The Arc de Triomphe was modeled after the Roman Arch of Titus.



An Anonymous Soldier is buried beneath the Arc.



The Arc de Triomphe sits in the center of the world's most famous roundabout.



Arc de Triomphe is made of limestone.



It’s lovely to walk up the stairs & stand at the top …looking out in every which direction.



& lastly :

The first stone of this majestic arch was laid on the Emperor's birthday, 15th August 1806. However, its construction stretched over three decades, finally completing in 1836, long after Napoleon's death in 1821.



I love walking around this building… 😃