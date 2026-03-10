Sign up
Previous
Photo 1438
Twinkling in the sunshine… so pretty to pass by…
It’s a lovely sunny morning, chilly & fresh.
Choose to be optimistic it feels better…
Dalai Lama
Especially after a delicious coffee 🤣☕️
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2393
photos
147
followers
115
following
393% complete
View this month »
Dorothy
ace
Those were the days my friend when I could have worn this. So cute for spring and summer!
March 10th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh that’s a pretty dress.
March 10th, 2026
Annie D
ace
Fabulous!
And always optimism 😁
March 10th, 2026
And always optimism 😁