Previous
Patiently waiting for me… whilst I keep stopping to look in the windows by beverley365
Photo 1439

Patiently waiting for me… whilst I keep stopping to look in the windows

After 6 years my iPad is caput… so I need to master my laptop once again…until my son returns from his trip. My iPad has been my friend for 6yrs… it’s only been a day & I miss it already.

Lucky my phone is working… 🤣

11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
394% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
good to have a patient companion. Good luck replacing the iPad.
March 11th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Aww! Hope you can get a new one. Faithful techie kit is hard to lose.
March 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to have a patient companion ! Hope you will soon be able to replace your faithful iPad !
March 11th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely street view. I would be lost without my iPad.
March 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact