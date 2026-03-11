Sign up
Previous
Photo 1439
Patiently waiting for me… whilst I keep stopping to look in the windows
After 6 years my iPad is caput… so I need to master my laptop once again…until my son returns from his trip. My iPad has been my friend for 6yrs… it’s only been a day & I miss it already.
Lucky my phone is working… 🤣
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
4
1
Beverley
Wylie
ace
good to have a patient companion. Good luck replacing the iPad.
March 11th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Aww! Hope you can get a new one. Faithful techie kit is hard to lose.
March 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to have a patient companion ! Hope you will soon be able to replace your faithful iPad !
March 11th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely street view. I would be lost without my iPad.
March 11th, 2026
