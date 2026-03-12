Sign up
Previous
Photo 1440
As I walk into the reception… this beauty stands tall.
Salvation… Michel Bassompierre born in Paris 1948. Has devoted his life to sculpting his animal brothers…
A friendly calm smiley atmosphere …
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Hazel
ace
Pure elegance and I love the symmetry in your capture!
March 12th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely setting.
March 12th, 2026
