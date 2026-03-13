Previous
Taking centre stage… so eye catching… by beverley365
Photo 1441

Taking centre stage… so eye catching…

These beautiful sculptures have been exhibited internationally. His work Celebrates the magnetic majesty of the animal world.

For me it was also the amazing hotel these sculptures were proudly sitting in….

It was a really beautiful wander…
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
March 13th, 2026  
