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Previous
Photo 1442
Beautiful elegance to showcase these animal sculptures…
Looking up & turning full circle… is a lovely feeling… I smile when there’s a beam of sunshine as I get ready to take a photo… before it hides again…🤣
This is an amazing place to share these few sculptures…
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 2:13pm
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov and capture of this beautiful and many windowed piece of architectural building !
March 14th, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
An amazing place
March 14th, 2026
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