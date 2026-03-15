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Watching a butterfly dancing around… by beverley365
Photo 1443

Watching a butterfly dancing around…

Not really… 🤔 I’m just thinking out of the box…

it felt that this little brown bear was doing the same as me… looking up… at the beautiful sunshine with a smile on his face…

The sunny reflections in the beautiful garden were just soo lovely.



16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Bill Davidson
Fascinating interior and exterior.
March 15th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
The reflections are good
March 15th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
Such a great way of thinking 🤔
March 15th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
March 15th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He's lovely ❤️
March 15th, 2026  
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