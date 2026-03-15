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Previous
Photo 1443
Watching a butterfly dancing around…
Not really… 🤔 I’m just thinking out of the box…
it felt that this little brown bear was doing the same as me… looking up… at the beautiful sunshine with a smile on his face…
The sunny reflections in the beautiful garden were just soo lovely.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 2:10pm
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Bill Davidson
Fascinating interior and exterior.
March 15th, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
The reflections are good
March 15th, 2026
Lynda Parker
ace
Such a great way of thinking 🤔
March 15th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
March 15th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
He's lovely ❤️
March 15th, 2026
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