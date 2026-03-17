Love & compassion are the pillars of the world peace… Dalai Lama

The Beatles song will be in my head today…



The Dalai Lama when asked what surprised him the most about humanity, answered man…

because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present.



(A beautiful mirror & reflection I walked past at the exhibition…. Off to see the gorilla 😃)



The result being that he does not live in the present or the future he lives as if he is never going to die, then he dies never having really lived.

