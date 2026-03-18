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Welcomed with smiles… farewell with smiles. by beverley365
Photo 1446

Welcomed with smiles… farewell with smiles.

Did you know that Polar bear skin is actually black? Beneath all that fur it’s jet black, also transparent & only appears white because it reflects visible light.

They can swim for days at a time.

At birth the cubs weigh around 700g.

A male polar bear can weigh up to 800kg

They can smell prey up to 32km away
Fun discovering a little info…😎

18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Wylie ace
Great setting for a bear
March 18th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
Lovely find and capture. Polar bears are so cute to see on tv. They may not be so cute if you meet one very close.
March 18th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Lots to see and learn at that exhibition!
March 18th, 2026  
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