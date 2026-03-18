Welcomed with smiles… farewell with smiles.

Did you know that Polar bear skin is actually black? Beneath all that fur it’s jet black, also transparent & only appears white because it reflects visible light.



They can swim for days at a time.



At birth the cubs weigh around 700g.



A male polar bear can weigh up to 800kg



They can smell prey up to 32km away

Fun discovering a little info…😎



