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Previous
Photo 1446
Welcomed with smiles… farewell with smiles.
Did you know that Polar bear skin is actually black? Beneath all that fur it’s jet black, also transparent & only appears white because it reflects visible light.
They can swim for days at a time.
At birth the cubs weigh around 700g.
A male polar bear can weigh up to 800kg
They can smell prey up to 32km away
Fun discovering a little info…😎
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th March 2026 7:10am
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Wylie
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Great setting for a bear
March 18th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
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Lovely find and capture. Polar bears are so cute to see on tv. They may not be so cute if you meet one very close.
March 18th, 2026
Zilli~
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Lots to see and learn at that exhibition!
March 18th, 2026
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