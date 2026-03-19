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Walking towards the metro… A little gloomy but still… I love all weathers. by beverley365
Photo 1447

Walking towards the metro… A little gloomy but still… I love all weathers.

I’m taking a little time this week…. time to be 😃

I need to speed through a few challenges I’m a little behind on my plans.
I need to look after myself…

The sun is shining this morning, Coffee & hugs with my Son…. best way to begin my day.

“Time isn’t the main thing, It’s the only thing.
Miles Davis
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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