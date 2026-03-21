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Previous
Photo 1449
Motza is watching the children play & their parents exercise…
I was sooo so thrilled to see my young son…at the beginning of the month…
20 minutes is better than no minutes…
Time is precious…but it’s priceless.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd March 2026 11:29am
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