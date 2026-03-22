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Previous
Photo 1450
A chilly sunny sunday morning… beautiful
Coffee in hand I stroll around in thought.
Total silence… Sunday morning smiles.
“Spring is the time of the year when it is summer in the sun & winter in the shade”. Charles Dickens
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd March 2026 8:44am
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Boxplayer
ace
What a pretty place and what a clever man that Dickens was - that's so true, bloody freezing when the sun goes in at the moment!
March 22nd, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
What a lovely time of day to be out and about. A beautiful image!
March 22nd, 2026
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