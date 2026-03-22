Previous
A chilly sunny sunday morning… beautiful by beverley365
Photo 1450

A chilly sunny sunday morning… beautiful

Coffee in hand I stroll around in thought.
Total silence… Sunday morning smiles.

“Spring is the time of the year when it is summer in the sun & winter in the shade”. Charles Dickens
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
397% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
What a pretty place and what a clever man that Dickens was - that's so true, bloody freezing when the sun goes in at the moment!
March 22nd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely time of day to be out and about. A beautiful image!
March 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact