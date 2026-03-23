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9.15am meeting in Box 11 by beverley365
Photo 1451

9.15am meeting in Box 11

Sooo funny….whilst they kept us waiting close to a couple of hours… we had great chats & giggles.

The gentleman couldn’t have been nicer… sometimes things that seem complicated… are easy peasy…lemon…squeezy.

Patience is certainly a virtue… along with aa smiley face & bubbly positive energy.

23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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