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Previous
Photo 1451
9.15am meeting in Box 11
Sooo funny….whilst they kept us waiting close to a couple of hours… we had great chats & giggles.
The gentleman couldn’t have been nicer… sometimes things that seem complicated… are easy peasy…lemon…squeezy.
Patience is certainly a virtue… along with aa smiley face & bubbly positive energy.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd March 2026 9:02am
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