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The bush is coming alive… in beam of sunshine… by beverley365
Photo 1453

The bush is coming alive… in beam of sunshine…

As I left & locked the door I smiled… a simple pretty newness waking up in the garden…

And just like that… the heavens opened…
I strolled by the pool and headed to the shop…

I’m making a favourite supper for my son tonight… Wim Wams…

As it’s by Gordon Ramsey recipe a little quote from him…
Cooking is about passion, so it may look slightly temperamental in a way that it’s too assertive to the naked eye…. Hmm

25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Mags ace
Beautiful new leaves.
March 25th, 2026  
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