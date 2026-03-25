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Photo 1453
The bush is coming alive… in beam of sunshine…
As I left & locked the door I smiled… a simple pretty newness waking up in the garden…
And just like that… the heavens opened…
I strolled by the pool and headed to the shop…
I’m making a favourite supper for my son tonight… Wim Wams…
As it’s by Gordon Ramsey recipe a little quote from him…
Cooking is about passion, so it may look slightly temperamental in a way that it’s too assertive to the naked eye…. Hmm
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th March 2026 11:02am
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Mags
ace
Beautiful new leaves.
March 25th, 2026
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