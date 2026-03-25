The bush is coming alive… in beam of sunshine…

As I left & locked the door I smiled… a simple pretty newness waking up in the garden…



And just like that… the heavens opened…

I strolled by the pool and headed to the shop…



I’m making a favourite supper for my son tonight… Wim Wams…



As it’s by Gordon Ramsey recipe a little quote from him…

Cooking is about passion, so it may look slightly temperamental in a way that it’s too assertive to the naked eye…. Hmm



