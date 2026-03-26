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Previous
Photo 1454
Oh, what a beautiful morning…oh, what a beautiful day…
I got a beautiful feeling’…Ev’erythings going’ my way…
A little wander in the garden… took a couple of photos… & hey presto the sun was in hiding & the heavens opened.
I popped out for a few bits & the sun appeared & it is now glorious.
I love I little or a lot of silliness…
“Whether the weather be cold or the weather be hot… well weather the weather, whether we like it or not.”
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
26th March 2026 8:39am
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