Oh, what a beautiful morning…oh, what a beautiful day…

I got a beautiful feeling’…Ev’erythings going’ my way…



A little wander in the garden… took a couple of photos… & hey presto the sun was in hiding & the heavens opened.



I popped out for a few bits & the sun appeared & it is now glorious.



I love I little or a lot of silliness…



“Whether the weather be cold or the weather be hot… well weather the weather, whether we like it or not.”