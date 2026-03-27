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Previous
Photo 1455
À happy tulip in the morning sun….
Luckily I took this photo on Monday…. It’s been closed ever since in the very cold wet weather… and still closed this morning…
“You’re my one tulip in a garden of leaves… standing out with endless beauty”…🤣
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd March 2026 1:16pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Quick peek to say hello. What a sweet tulip
March 27th, 2026
Bill Davidson
Fabulous colour
March 27th, 2026
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