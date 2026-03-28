After a night of heavy… this rose was blooming…

Under the barrier I went… always feels naughty but exciting. Looks like their maybe red roses too on this bush…



Waking up to blues is sooo lovely, even though it’s freezing I have coffee in the garden.

My Son left early this morning… lots of work & not enough playtime….



A quote from Shakespeare …

“a rose by any other name would smell as sweet” has important meaning which applies to the everyday life of all humans.’