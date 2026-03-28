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Previous
Photo 1456
After a night of heavy… this rose was blooming…
Under the barrier I went… always feels naughty but exciting. Looks like their maybe red roses too on this bush…
Waking up to blues is sooo lovely, even though it’s freezing I have coffee in the garden.
My Son left early this morning… lots of work & not enough playtime….
A quote from Shakespeare …
“a rose by any other name would smell as sweet” has important meaning which applies to the everyday life of all humans.’
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Beverley
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@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th March 2026 10:07am
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Dione Giorgio
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Beautiful capture. The weather here seems very similar to that you have there. It least this morning we have some sunshine but the wind is cold. The buds on my rose bushes haven't started to show progress yet.
March 28th, 2026
Zilli~
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Bright
March 28th, 2026
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