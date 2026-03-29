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Previous
Photo 1457
Sunday morning & the bells are ringing…
A beautiful Sunny morning as wander to the bakery… quickly as it’s super chilly…
There’s something quite comforting about the ‘bells’ … (flashback in time…)
Bringing the community together… it’s nice to see the crowd of families as I pass by…
& the church is always full…
“We can’t help everybody, but everyone can help someone.” Ronald Reagan
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th March 2026 10:08am
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Wylie
ace
Lovely the way the spire peeks out from behind the hedge
March 29th, 2026
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