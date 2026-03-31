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Previous
Photo 1459
Hearing the sound of giggling… deep discussions & more was wonderful…
I turned the corner stopped & took a photo of the new street. Whilst they didn’t see me…
as I passed lots of smiles & Bonjour Madame.
Kindness is so lovely & free…
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th March 2026 3:00pm
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Dione Giorgio
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Nice capture.
March 31st, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Very nice. I have a feeling that you just exude friendliness and joy and people respond accordingly!
March 31st, 2026
Mags
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A lovely little goose! Nice street shot.
March 31st, 2026
Zilli~
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Delightful
March 31st, 2026
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