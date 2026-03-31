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Hearing the sound of giggling… deep discussions & more was wonderful… by beverley365
Photo 1459

Hearing the sound of giggling… deep discussions & more was wonderful…

I turned the corner stopped & took a photo of the new street. Whilst they didn’t see me…
as I passed lots of smiles & Bonjour Madame.

Kindness is so lovely & free…
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Dione Giorgio ace
Nice capture.
March 31st, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice. I have a feeling that you just exude friendliness and joy and people respond accordingly!
March 31st, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely little goose! Nice street shot.
March 31st, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful
March 31st, 2026  
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