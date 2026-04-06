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Previous
Photo 1465
Hearing the music 🎶 turning the corner… heading towards the Seine…. Was soo beautiful…
I love the colour of spring… the trees are an incredible sight… probably older than the ancient properties. I’m taking the pretty way back to the metro…
Claude Monet…
The Seine … I have painted it all my life, at all hours of the day… at all times of the year, from Paris to the sea…
It’s a glorious sunny morning the sun has got its hat off… hip hip hip hurrah 😎🙏
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th April 2026 10:34am
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Zilli~
ace
Such a beautiful carousel!
April 6th, 2026
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