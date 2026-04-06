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Hearing the music 🎶 turning the corner… heading towards the Seine…. Was soo beautiful… by beverley365
Photo 1465

Hearing the music 🎶 turning the corner… heading towards the Seine…. Was soo beautiful…

I love the colour of spring… the trees are an incredible sight… probably older than the ancient properties. I’m taking the pretty way back to the metro…

Claude Monet…
The Seine … I have painted it all my life, at all hours of the day… at all times of the year, from Paris to the sea…

It’s a glorious sunny morning the sun has got its hat off… hip hip hip hurrah 😎🙏
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Zilli~ ace
Such a beautiful carousel!
April 6th, 2026  
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