Hearing the music 🎶 turning the corner… heading towards the Seine…. Was soo beautiful…

I love the colour of spring… the trees are an incredible sight… probably older than the ancient properties. I’m taking the pretty way back to the metro…



Claude Monet…

The Seine … I have painted it all my life, at all hours of the day… at all times of the year, from Paris to the sea…



It’s a glorious sunny morning the sun has got its hat off… hip hip hip hurrah 😎🙏

