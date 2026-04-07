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Sometimes when we look… really look… we see something amazing… by beverley365
Photo 1466

Sometimes when we look… really look… we see something amazing…

She was in the perfect position with the light behind her… hanging up her creations for sale maybe… beautifully cared for garden & entrance.
Pretty lace work - wrought iron by the windows.

I smiled when I got home & saw this photo …

“ What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce. Karl Lagerfeld.”.

7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful and so well framed scene, I love the symmetry too. You're up early Beverley ;-)
April 7th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
What a lovely capture! I zoomed in and loved the details in the garden and lady in the window!
April 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
Love the symmetry Nice composition Looks like a lovely courtyard
April 7th, 2026  
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