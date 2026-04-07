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Previous
Photo 1466
Sometimes when we look… really look… we see something amazing…
She was in the perfect position with the light behind her… hanging up her creations for sale maybe… beautifully cared for garden & entrance.
Pretty lace work - wrought iron by the windows.
I smiled when I got home & saw this photo …
“ What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce. Karl Lagerfeld.”.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th April 2026 12:33pm
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Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful and so well framed scene, I love the symmetry too. You're up early Beverley ;-)
April 7th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
What a lovely capture! I zoomed in and loved the details in the garden and lady in the window!
April 7th, 2026
Babs
ace
Love the symmetry Nice composition Looks like a lovely courtyard
April 7th, 2026
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