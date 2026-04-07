Sometimes when we look… really look… we see something amazing…

She was in the perfect position with the light behind her… hanging up her creations for sale maybe… beautifully cared for garden & entrance.

Pretty lace work - wrought iron by the windows.



I smiled when I got home & saw this photo …



“ What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce. Karl Lagerfeld.”.



