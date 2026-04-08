The new… you can’t help but stand & stare…. It’s amazing architecture.

& magnificently designed. It’s in the heart of the 1st… The sunshine & beautiful ancient trees popped with colour sharing the ancient reflections.



I’ve noticed many smiling faces looking at my photos… what a crazy girl…



I haven’t done any research on the detail of the build… I’m revisiting next week sooo watch this space.



Architecture should speak of its time & place, but yearn for timelessness. Frank Gehry



( some of his work is mind blowingly awesome)





