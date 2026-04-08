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The new… you can’t help but stand & stare…. It’s amazing architecture. by beverley365
Photo 1467

The new… you can’t help but stand & stare…. It’s amazing architecture.

& magnificently designed. It’s in the heart of the 1st… The sunshine & beautiful ancient trees popped with colour sharing the ancient reflections.

I’ve noticed many smiling faces looking at my photos… what a crazy girl…

I haven’t done any research on the detail of the build… I’m revisiting next week sooo watch this space.

Architecture should speak of its time & place, but yearn for timelessness. Frank Gehry

( some of his work is mind blowingly awesome)


8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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