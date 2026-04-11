Previous
Next door to where I’m visiting…. Always friendly & this morning he was spit spotting the paintwork… by beverley365
Photo 1470

Next door to where I’m visiting…. Always friendly & this morning he was spit spotting the paintwork…

A blast of sunshine… a few reflections & a shiny clean window. beautifully welcoming…

Vibe of the day -
Happiness is found in three things: Letting go of what was,
Enjoying what is,
& having faith in what will be. 😀🙏🍀
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
402% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful capture of this store front.
April 11th, 2026  
Diana ace
Two lovely storefronts next to each other, well spotted and captured.
April 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact