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Previous
Photo 1470
Next door to where I’m visiting…. Always friendly & this morning he was spit spotting the paintwork…
A blast of sunshine… a few reflections & a shiny clean window. beautifully welcoming…
Vibe of the day -
Happiness is found in three things: Letting go of what was,
Enjoying what is,
& having faith in what will be. 😀🙏🍀
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
9th April 2026 11:31am
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Mags
ace
A beautiful capture of this store front.
April 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
Two lovely storefronts next to each other, well spotted and captured.
April 11th, 2026
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