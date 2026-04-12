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The narrowest street in Paris… by beverley365
Photo 1471

The narrowest street in Paris…

Rue de chat qui peche…

It’s normally a dark gloomy sight to see…
a blast of sunshine has woken it up…
Its 1.80cm wide… lucky I happened to have my tape measure in my bag… 🤣
Dates back to 1540…

An area known for its fabulous jazz scene… from the smallest theatre to the funkiest jazz club.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Walks @ 7 ace
How wonderfully quirky, very well captured
April 12th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a wonderful little alley!
April 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely little alley and I love the artwork
April 12th, 2026  
Diana ace
And you managed to get such a fabulous shot of it, lovely light and scene at the end
April 12th, 2026  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous scene.
April 12th, 2026  
Brian ace
Awesome POV and framing
April 12th, 2026  
Lesley ace
So much to look at in such a tiny place
April 12th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Lot of history
April 12th, 2026  
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