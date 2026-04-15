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From the workman on top of the crane to the guy walking his dog in the perfect position …. by beverley365
Photo 1474

From the workman on top of the crane to the guy walking his dog in the perfect position ….

The sunshine on the new glass building ….showing the progress from my last photo is impressive…. So is the clean tidiness… almost like a giant hoover works overnight. 🤣

What I love about my iPhone is the sharp detail… & zooming in to the minute details.

My camera is patiently waiting to be picked up…one day…
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Yao RL ace
Love the contrast of the different period.
April 15th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Perfect light
April 15th, 2026  
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