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Previous
Photo 1475
Meant to be… patience often pays off…
A beautiful sunny chilly lunchtime & as I was deciding which way to go … da daa…
This morning is looking pretty lovely too… the flowers are opening…. the weeds popping up too.
“Good morning sunshine ☀️
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th April 2026 11:59am
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