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A beautiful creative florist… in the sunshine. by beverley365
Photo 1476

A beautiful creative florist… in the sunshine.

Calmly waiting for someone to walk by… yippee!
Peeping through the windows… they are out on a big job… back soon 😃

“I must have flowers always always “ .
Claude Monet”

17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely bright colours.
April 17th, 2026  
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