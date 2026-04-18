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Previous
Photo 1477
Jeanne d’Arc… a beautiful equestrian statue. 1874
2 minutes walk to the Hotel Regina…1900
On the place des Pyramides opposite rue de rivoli…
. A romantic hotel indeed.
Have a bright weekend…😎
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd April 2026 2:51pm
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