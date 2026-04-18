Previous
Jeanne d’Arc… a beautiful equestrian statue. 1874 by beverley365
Photo 1477

Jeanne d’Arc… a beautiful equestrian statue. 1874

2 minutes walk to the Hotel Regina…1900
On the place des Pyramides opposite rue de rivoli…
. A romantic hotel indeed.

Have a bright weekend…😎
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact