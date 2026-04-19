Peeping through the window it was a hive of activity…
Zoom in & have a look…. Handmade for prestigious brands…
classic or technical… watch tools, lug bars, Bergeron tool screwdriver’s…. A singular place dedicated to watch enthusiasts.
I was flabbergasted & fascinated.
I was kindly invited to visit …. Maybe I will just for fun.
A company unique on earth …a leather craft company, Time Machine, zoo or travel agency… the atelier du bracelet Parisian is all of this at the same time.
I stood in awe watching them through the window … I never know what I will discover on my wandering around Paris…