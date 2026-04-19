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Peeping through the window it was a hive of activity… by beverley365
Photo 1478

Peeping through the window it was a hive of activity…

Zoom in & have a look…. Handmade for prestigious brands…
classic or technical… watch tools, lug bars, Bergeron tool screwdriver’s…. A singular place dedicated to watch enthusiasts.
I was flabbergasted & fascinated.
I was kindly invited to visit …. Maybe I will just for fun.
A company unique on earth …a leather craft company, Time Machine, zoo or travel agency… the atelier du bracelet Parisian is all of this at the same time.

I stood in awe watching them through the window … I never know what I will discover on my wandering around Paris…

19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Diana ace
What a great concept, nicely captured.
April 19th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What an eclectic mix!
April 19th, 2026  
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