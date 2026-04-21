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Previous
Photo 1480
Wooyoungmi was launched 2002. The 1st female Korean designer
It was Vibrant art that caught my attention…. Quite mesmerising.
Looking through the window the shop is minimalist & very chic.
‘Fashions fade, style is Eternal’. YSL
The YSL museum is favourite in Paris, for many reasons. Currently closed… soon it’ll be open again. 😎
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Beverley
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@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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14th April 2026 11:49am
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