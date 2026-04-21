Previous
Wooyoungmi was launched 2002. The 1st female Korean designer by beverley365
Photo 1480

Wooyoungmi was launched 2002. The 1st female Korean designer

It was Vibrant art that caught my attention…. Quite mesmerising.

Looking through the window the shop is minimalist & very chic.

‘Fashions fade, style is Eternal’. YSL

The YSL museum is favourite in Paris, for many reasons. Currently closed… soon it’ll be open again. 😎

21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact