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Work in progress…. Finished & Chic … original by beverley365
Photo 1482

Work in progress…. Finished & Chic … original

A pretty little street in a very beautiful arrondissement 1st. I had so much fun wandering around… chatting to strangers

The middle building is a rather lovely hairdresser's …. Tucked away on a charming side street.

I’ve been deep in thought this morning….
Time to get focused Beverley….

“Stay focused … get it done” 😇


23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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