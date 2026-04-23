Work in progress…. Finished & Chic … original

A pretty little street in a very beautiful arrondissement 1st. I had so much fun wandering around… chatting to strangers



The middle building is a rather lovely hairdresser's …. Tucked away on a charming side street.



I’ve been deep in thought this morning….

Time to get focused Beverley….



“Stay focused … get it done” 😇





