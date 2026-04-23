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Previous
Photo 1482
Work in progress…. Finished & Chic … original
A pretty little street in a very beautiful arrondissement 1st. I had so much fun wandering around… chatting to strangers
The middle building is a rather lovely hairdresser's …. Tucked away on a charming side street.
I’ve been deep in thought this morning….
Time to get focused Beverley….
“Stay focused … get it done” 😇
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th April 2026 11:47am
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