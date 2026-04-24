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Previous
Photo 1483
Beautiful artwork at the free LVMH expo…
Today is a day to feel the love…. I had an early morning coffee & hugs with my son… he’s leaving for Italy now… a fun working weekend.
A fun working day for me…& the sun is shining…
Fabulous Friday 😎
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 1:09pm
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Wylie
ace
An unusual and attractive piece
April 24th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
April 24th, 2026
Bill Davidson
Enjoy your day
April 24th, 2026
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