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Previous
Photo 1484
If in doubt…. Go to the Rooftops…
My plans for today changed… so… it’s a glorious sunny warm morning… so off I went…
I never tire of standing on the rooftops… with the warm air blowing through my hair…
Watching crowds of happy tourists enjoy group photos…. Wonderful to see.
I had a fun trip…. Especially as there was a special exhibition…. Oh boy it is Awesome.
Sometimes things are…
meant to be….
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th April 2026 12:02pm
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