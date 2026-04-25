If in doubt…. Go to the Rooftops…

My plans for today changed… so… it’s a glorious sunny warm morning… so off I went…



I never tire of standing on the rooftops… with the warm air blowing through my hair…



Watching crowds of happy tourists enjoy group photos…. Wonderful to see.



I had a fun trip…. Especially as there was a special exhibition…. Oh boy it is Awesome.



Sometimes things are…

meant to be….



