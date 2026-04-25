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If in doubt…. Go to the Rooftops… by beverley365
Photo 1484

If in doubt…. Go to the Rooftops…

My plans for today changed… so… it’s a glorious sunny warm morning… so off I went…

I never tire of standing on the rooftops… with the warm air blowing through my hair…

Watching crowds of happy tourists enjoy group photos…. Wonderful to see.

I had a fun trip…. Especially as there was a special exhibition…. Oh boy it is Awesome.

Sometimes things are…
meant to be….

25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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