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Such a happy atmosphere on the roof… the sunshine always brings smiles… by beverley365
Photo 1485

Such a happy atmosphere on the roof… the sunshine always brings smiles…

A spur of the moment decision… although honestly it’s a favourite place to stand and be…
Lots of happy tourists

Discovering the latest artwork was a meant to be moment which I’ll share when I’ve done a little research

It’s a beautiful sunny Sunday….. not sure if I’ll work or play? Coffee first 🤣

“When work becomes play & play becomes work your life unfolds”…. Robert frost
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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