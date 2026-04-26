Such a happy atmosphere on the roof… the sunshine always brings smiles…

A spur of the moment decision… although honestly it’s a favourite place to stand and be…

Lots of happy tourists



Discovering the latest artwork was a meant to be moment which I’ll share when I’ve done a little research



It’s a beautiful sunny Sunday….. not sure if I’ll work or play? Coffee first 🤣



“When work becomes play & play becomes work your life unfolds”…. Robert frost