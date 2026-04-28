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I am stood in front of the Palais Garnier - opera house… by beverley365
Photo 1487

I am stood in front of the Palais Garnier - opera house…

Looking straight ahead…. A lovely atmosphere, beautiful warm sunny day.

Paris is a city made for wandering, the journey as important as the destination. It’s worth anyone’s time to Dally here… learning lessons of history & beauty.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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