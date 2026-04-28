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Previous
Photo 1487
I am stood in front of the Palais Garnier - opera house…
Looking straight ahead…. A lovely atmosphere, beautiful warm sunny day.
Paris is a city made for wandering, the journey as important as the destination. It’s worth anyone’s time to Dally here… learning lessons of history & beauty.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th April 2026 1:05pm
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