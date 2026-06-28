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Previous
Photo 1548
& off I go….
Due to the heat wave there was 40 min delay… it was Chaos at the train station.
I sat in the shade by the watching the commotion… Many trains were delayed.
I change Bordeaux… I was grateful to have air conditioning on the train… Think cool & drink plenty of water 💦 necessary right now.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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28th June 2026 4:03pm
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