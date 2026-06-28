Previous
& off I go…. by beverley365
Photo 1548

& off I go….

Due to the heat wave there was 40 min delay… it was Chaos at the train station.
I sat in the shade by the watching the commotion… Many trains were delayed.

I change Bordeaux… I was grateful to have air conditioning on the train… Think cool & drink plenty of water 💦 necessary right now.

28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
424% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact