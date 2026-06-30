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Photo 1550
A little scorched on the edges… surviving beautifully…
I came home to a frazzled garden… I’ll give it some love & attention over the next few days…
I spent 4 hours today helping my youngest son on his project… I love it …
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st July 2026 5:06pm
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Dorothy
ace
What’s his latest project?
July 1st, 2026
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