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A little scorched on the edges… surviving beautifully… by beverley365
Photo 1550

A little scorched on the edges… surviving beautifully…

I came home to a frazzled garden… I’ll give it some love & attention over the next few days…

I spent 4 hours today helping my youngest son on his project… I love it …
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Dorothy ace
What’s his latest project?
July 1st, 2026  
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