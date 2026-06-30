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Previous
Photo 1550
Good morning July… the fish haven’t woken yet… the sun has…
Sitting having breakfast with such glorious views of nature.
This is a place of peace & harmony, on our walks around the village people stop & chat… too hot to be walking really…I just love walking…
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Beverley
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@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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5
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
30th June 2026 10:11am
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Joan Robillard
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Lovely
June 30th, 2026
Hazel
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I’m still in June here! It looks a lovely shady space!
June 30th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Nice little courtyard
June 30th, 2026
Corinne C
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A great courtyard to enjoy the outdoors privately
June 30th, 2026
Mags
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A beautiful little courtyard and capture.
June 30th, 2026
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