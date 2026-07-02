Previous
Yesterday’s happy rose… A gentle spritz of splashing water & they bloom by beverley365
Photo 1552

Yesterday’s happy rose… A gentle spritz of splashing water & they bloom

Actually I really love watering the gardens takes no time at all. With a bit of luck, I may even have a rose for tomorrow we’ll see.. divine beauties…
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
425% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely close up of this gorgeous rose.
July 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
July 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact