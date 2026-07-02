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Previous
Photo 1552
Yesterday’s happy rose… A gentle spritz of splashing water & they bloom
Actually I really love watering the gardens takes no time at all. With a bit of luck, I may even have a rose for tomorrow we’ll see.. divine beauties…
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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2
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2
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st July 2026 5:07pm
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Diana
ace
Lovely close up of this gorgeous rose.
July 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
July 2nd, 2026
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