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Previous
Photo 1553
I went in search of a rose yesterday after lunch…
I saw these 3 inches away from the ground … just hovering. Dried out & yet they still have a strong fragrance.
They spun my mind back to early childhood… my great auntie had a little rose garden, I would pick rose for table when we ate.
Looking at the photo now… it looks like I’ve tweaked it…. I haven’t…it’s just as it was 😎
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Beverley
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@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd July 2026 2:45pm
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Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 3rd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Sweet gentle colour. I love a fragrant rose.
July 3rd, 2026
Neil
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You’re observant to spot these roses. They are a beautiful soft pink.
July 3rd, 2026
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