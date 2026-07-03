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I went in search of a rose yesterday after lunch… by beverley365
Photo 1553

I went in search of a rose yesterday after lunch…

I saw these 3 inches away from the ground … just hovering. Dried out & yet they still have a strong fragrance.

They spun my mind back to early childhood… my great auntie had a little rose garden, I would pick rose for table when we ate.

Looking at the photo now… it looks like I’ve tweaked it…. I haven’t…it’s just as it was 😎

3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sweet gentle colour. I love a fragrant rose.
July 3rd, 2026  
Neil ace
You’re observant to spot these roses. They are a beautiful soft pink.
July 3rd, 2026  
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