I went in search of a rose yesterday after lunch…

I saw these 3 inches away from the ground … just hovering. Dried out & yet they still have a strong fragrance.



They spun my mind back to early childhood… my great auntie had a little rose garden, I would pick rose for table when we ate.



Looking at the photo now… it looks like I’ve tweaked it…. I haven’t…it’s just as it was 😎



