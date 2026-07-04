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Previous
Photo 1554
Leaning the wall… on a sunny afternoon…
Almost as if they were saving their energy… still firm but I was so glad I took a big tub of water with me. It was a cool start to the day I was up early enjoying peace & breeze.
The beauty of summer… Embracing the moments I’m in, soaking in a little warmth & taking it slowly. today there is no hurry… Just simply be 😎
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd July 2026 2:45pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Something so attractive about bright flowers against a white wall.
July 4th, 2026
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