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Leaning the wall… on a sunny afternoon… by beverley365
Photo 1554

Leaning the wall… on a sunny afternoon…

Almost as if they were saving their energy… still firm but I was so glad I took a big tub of water with me. It was a cool start to the day I was up early enjoying peace & breeze.

The beauty of summer… Embracing the moments I’m in, soaking in a little warmth & taking it slowly. today there is no hurry… Just simply be 😎
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Something so attractive about bright flowers against a white wall.
July 4th, 2026  
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