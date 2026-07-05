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Previous
Photo 1555
Blooming beautifully… a gentle touch & a spritz of water & voila
The last beauty captured. After a couple of evenings spit spotting our shared garden the new roses are appearing… teeny tiny beautiful buds.
Oh… a beautiful sunny morning with a cool breeze…
The most precious gold to be found on earth… Roman Payne
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd July 2026 2:46pm
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Joan Robillard
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Gorgeous
July 5th, 2026
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