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Previous
Photo 1557
I just walked around the garden & smiled… the new flowers are truly blooming…
Breathing deep & thinking cool 😎
I’ve taken a time for myself, my exercise routine is slower… so this morning after writing to a few friends I will kickstart myself & get focused.
It’s a super hot morning… I’m going to have to dig deep for my motivation 🤣
Each new day is a blank page in the diary of our life. The secret success is turning that diary into the best story you possibly can…
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th July 2026 9:03am
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