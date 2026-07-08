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A welcome rose… surviving in the extreme heat. by beverley365
Photo 1558

A welcome rose… surviving in the extreme heat.

Oh boy it’s a hot start to the day…. I’m thinking cool…😎. “ keep calm and stay cool.” and repeat…. Easier saidthan done. 🤣
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Wylie ace
Lovely rose
July 8th, 2026  
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