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Previous
Photo 1559
The little buds are popping open…
This is a first for me… I’m sending this from the metro…. Not a habit I will embrace 😃. But necessary this morning.
Once again I’m on my way to the Main Apple shop… I’m truly hoping to leave with my IPad working….
I’m feeling positive & hope to share happy positive thoughts with the day…. Make them good & it could do the trick….
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
8th July 2026 10:34am
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Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful buds. Crossing fingers that your iPad is up and running again :-)
July 9th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful
July 9th, 2026
Renee Salamon
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They are lovely, makes me smile
July 9th, 2026
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