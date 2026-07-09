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The little buds are popping open… by beverley365
Photo 1559

The little buds are popping open…

This is a first for me… I’m sending this from the metro…. Not a habit I will embrace 😃. But necessary this morning.

Once again I’m on my way to the Main Apple shop… I’m truly hoping to leave with my IPad working….

I’m feeling positive & hope to share happy positive thoughts with the day…. Make them good & it could do the trick….

9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful buds. Crossing fingers that your iPad is up and running again :-)
July 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful
July 9th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
They are lovely, makes me smile
July 9th, 2026  
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