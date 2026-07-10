I took this photo as I left the apple building… disappointed however I still have Hope🍀

Very few people out & about… the heatwave continues…



Whilst I patiently awaited my meeting 1& half hrs?

I was sitting in a cool area… with 2 gentleman who whilst they were impatient… were very friendly.

They gave me a couple addresses where my iPad could be fixed with a new battery.



Finally my meeting… No Madame…you need to buy a new iPad… it’s 7 yrs old.

very disappointing but not surprising.

Sooo I still have Hope… & perseverance.

Hope… Is that little spark of light that guides you, and gives you strength and courage to take the next step. The more you think about hope the more optimistic you feel and hopefully able to create positivity and joy in your life. I say often to my son’s “hope is already in our heart. All we need to do is reconnect nurture and believe”…



