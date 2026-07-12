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Previous
Photo 1562
It’s almost mid day the heat is intense & the streets are empty…
No dillydallying only one thought in my mind… go home & cool off…. The metro was empty luckily.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
9th July 2026 11:43am
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